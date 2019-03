OTTAWA — Beverly G. Siefker, 55, died March 2, 2019, at Kindred Hospital, Lima.

Services will begin 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Glandorf. Burial will be in North Mount Zion Cemetery, Continental.

Friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Continental.