LIMA — Beverly A. Taylor, age 86 of Lima, passed at 6:28 a.m., Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at her residence. She was born July 8, 1933 in Illinois to the late Clarence and Dorothy Kline Gire. On October 19, 1952 she married Ben E. Taylor who preceded her in death.

Surviving is a son - Bradley E. (Ann) Taylor of Killen, Texas; a daughter - Patti A. (Dennis, deceased) Stemen of Lima; 5 grandchildren - Alea; Elizabeth; Jonah; Jordan; and Bethany; 9 great grandchildren - Julian; Grayson; Kaiden; Reagan; Anna; Autumn; Hunter; Weston; and Wyatt; and a brother - Larry (Karen) Gire of Troy, Illinois.

She was preceded in death by a daughter - Pamela J. Taylor; a grandson - BryanTaylor; and a sister - Sue Stites.

Funeral services will begin 10:00 a.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Rev. Jonathon Martin will officiate. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Elida.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Putnam County Hospice.

