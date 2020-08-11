1/1
Bianca Campbell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bianca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Bianca Rochelle Campbell, 30 of Lima, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 12:01 a.m., at Ohio State University-Wexner Medical Center. Bianca was born July 20, 1990 in Lima, the child of Harley E. Owens, Jr., who is deceased, and Lesley Campbell who survives in Lima.

She is preceded in death by her baby girl, Londynn Marie Gipson who died the previous evening.

Also surviving are her boyfriend, Tryson Gipson; her stepfather, Gregory Xavier Houston, and her stepmother, Crystal (Hilton) Wilson; her siblings: Hailey Owens, Erin Brownlow, Jocelyn Wilson, Tequila Fuqua, D'Angelo Owens, Devlin Owens, Brandi Fuqua and Jaquez Owens; her grandmother, Celestine Owens; aunt and uncle, Penelope Campbell and Duane Eddie Campbell; her niece and nephew, Xatiya Lee and Xionne Owens and many cousins and friends.

She is also preceded in death by her grandparents: Samuel Campbell, Arma Jean Campbell and Harley Owens, Sr.; and her uncle Corey Campbell.

Bianca was a 2008 graduate of Lima Senior High School and graduate from U.N.O.H. with a Medical Assistant diploma. For the past six years, she had been employed at Champaign Residential Services, Inc.

Joint funeral services, with her daughter, Londynn will begin at Noon, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, with Pastor Bruce Monford officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from 11 a.m. until Noon.

Due to government restrictions, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed in the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services
1170 Shawnee Rd
Lima, OH 45805
(419) 228-5474
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved