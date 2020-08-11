Bianca Campbell

LIMA — Bianca Rochelle Campbell, 30 of Lima, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020, at 12:01 a.m., at Ohio State University-Wexner Medical Center. Bianca was born July 20, 1990 in Lima, the child of Harley E. Owens, Jr., who is deceased, and Lesley Campbell who survives in Lima.

She is preceded in death by her baby girl, Londynn Marie Gipson who died the previous evening.

Also surviving are her boyfriend, Tryson Gipson; her stepfather, Gregory Xavier Houston, and her stepmother, Crystal (Hilton) Wilson; her siblings: Hailey Owens, Erin Brownlow, Jocelyn Wilson, Tequila Fuqua, D'Angelo Owens, Devlin Owens, Brandi Fuqua and Jaquez Owens; her grandmother, Celestine Owens; aunt and uncle, Penelope Campbell and Duane Eddie Campbell; her niece and nephew, Xatiya Lee and Xionne Owens and many cousins and friends.

She is also preceded in death by her grandparents: Samuel Campbell, Arma Jean Campbell and Harley Owens, Sr.; and her uncle Corey Campbell.

Bianca was a 2008 graduate of Lima Senior High School and graduate from U.N.O.H. with a Medical Assistant diploma. For the past six years, she had been employed at Champaign Residential Services, Inc.

Joint funeral services, with her daughter, Londynn will begin at Noon, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, with Pastor Bruce Monford officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, from 11 a.m. until Noon.

Due to government restrictions, masks will be required and social distancing will be observed in the funeral home.

