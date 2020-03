ST MARYS — Bill D. Carpenter, 69, of St. Marys, died 7:15 a.m. March 17, 2020 at his residence.

Due to the restrictions imposed by the State of Ohio in regard to the Corona Virus pandemic, a private family funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday at the Miller Funeral Home 1605 Celina Road in St. Marys. Private burial will take place at the Resthaven Memory Gardens near Moulton.

