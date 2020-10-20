1/1
Bill Landers
1937 - 2020
{ "" }
LIMA — Bill Norman Landers, 83 years of age, and a resident of Lima, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at Avon Cleveland Clinic following a courageous battle with cancer

He was born August 9, 1937 in McDowell County, West Virginia. Bill had made his home in Lima for over twenty years. He was employed at Ford Motor Company for thirty-eight years, which included traveling around the world with responsibilities in the United States, Europe and South America before retiring in 1994.

Bill proudly served in the United States Army and National Guard. He was a member of the Elyria Masonic Lodge as well as many other community organizations. Bill loved working with his hands, restoring cars and woodworking. He also enjoyed boating. Bill attended Green Pastures Baptist Church in Oberlin.

Survivors include his son Michael Landers (Brenda Sue) of Lima; his grandchildren Mark Casey (Skye), Nichole Delong (Kevin); his great grandchildren Colton, Addison, Alayna, Ava, Ainsley, and Ryker; his siblings Brown Landers, David Landers, Marie Landers, Helen Landers and Jean Moore.

He was preceded in death by his wife of fifty-six years Doris Landers (nee: Keene) on February 14, 2018; his siblings Corman Landers, Robert "Tommy" Landers, Vernie Lester, Myrtle Davis and Vivian Watkins; and his parents Luke and Ethel Landers (nee: Rife).

Public visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday, October 22, 2020, afternoon and evening by reservation at https://signup.com/go/ufOdvUo or by calling 440-988-4451 during business hours 9:00 - 5:00 p.m., at Hempel Funeral Home, Amherst, Ohio. Limited public funeral for family and friends will be held Friday morning by reservation at https://signup.com/go/TkhncOr at Hempel Funeral Home. The Rev. Daniel Tackett, will co-officiate. Burial will take place at Ridge Hill Memorial Park, Amherst Township.

The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

Please visit the funeral home's website to share a memory and sign the guest register, www.hempelfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Lima News from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
