LIMA — Bill G. Markley, 90, of Lima passed away at 2:40 PM on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Elmcroft Assisted Living.

He was born on March 20, 1929 in Lima to James M. and Louella J. (Kohli) Markley, who both preceded him in death. On April 5, 1953, he married Phyllis M. Pease, who preceded him in death on June 12, 2013.

Bill was a mechanic for Tomlinson Brake and Spring for many years and following retiring he continued working on cars at his home.

He proudly served his country as a member of the US Army. He was a member of Sager Lodge #513 F & AM, a life member of the VFW Post 1275 and the American Legion Post 96.

Surviving are his son Greg (Deb) Markley of Lima; his daughter Julie (Bill) Wright of Lima; his seven grandchildren Kelly (Stacy) Rouse, Eric (Abbey) Markley, Aaron (Amanda) Markley, Dustin (Shanda) Cox, Amy (Dave) Bushman, Lisa (Kevin) Hanchett and Bryan Wright; his twelve great-grandchildren Logan, Lilly, Tyson, Aidan, Faith, Keagen, Kale, Kiah, Jonas, Sidney, Kamden and Ellie.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Deb Markley Cox.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 22, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL with Rev. Bryan Bucher officiating.

Interment will immediately follow the services in Truro Cemetery, Columbus Grove with graveside military services being conducted by VFW Post #1275 and active duty members of the US Army.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Honor Flight - Dayton or The .

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.