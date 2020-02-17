WAPAKONETA — Bill M. Troy, 90, of Wapakoneta, died 11:42 p.m. Sat. Feb. 15, 2020, at Mercy Health – St. Rita's Medical Center. He was born Sept. 6, 1929, in Sulphur Rock, AR, the son of William M. & Jetta (Martin) Troy, who preceded him in death. On June 14, 1953, he married Marcia A. Brentlinger, and she survives.

Other survivors include, 2 daughters, Sheri (Doug) Werling, Wapakoneta, Karla (John) McKenzie, Long Island, NY, 4 grandchildren, Dwight (Megan) Werling, Ian McKenzie, Meghan (Nick) Martin, Gavin (Lauren) McKenzie, 4 great grandchildren, Barrett Lee Werling, Sienna McKenzie, Nicollette Rose Martin, & Elizabeth Grace Martin.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert L. Troy, and a sister, Joann Skipton.

Bill owned and operated D & B Auto Parts, Cridersville, from 1957 – 2008. He was a veteran of the US Army, from 1951-1953 serving in Korean War. He was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton. Bill was a 50 year member of the Hamer Lodge #167 F&AM, Past High Priest of the Wapakoneta Chapter #183, R.A.M., and St. Marys Council #81, R. & S.M. He was a charter member of the Auglaize County Sheriff's Auxiliary, a life member of the V.F.W. Post #8445, and American Legion Post #330, both of Wapakoneta He was a 1948 graduate of Shawnee H.S. Bill enjoyed racing, bowling, traveling, and dancing.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m., Thurs. Feb. 20, 2020 at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Moulton, Rev. Melodi Hagen officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Matthew Cemetery, Cridersville, where military rites will be conducted by the Wapakoneta V.F.W. Post #8445. The family will receive friends _2-4 p.m., & 6-8 p.m., Wed., at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501 and 1 hoiur prior to the service, Thurs. at the church. Memorials may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church.. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfunearlhomeandcrematory.com.