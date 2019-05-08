LIMA — Billie L. Good, 100, died at 12:10 AM on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Lima Convalescent Home in Lima, Ohio.

Billie was born on March 30, 1919, in Van Wert County, Ohio, to the late Nira Ackom and Ethyl (LaRue) Ackom. She Married Charles R. Good January 9, 1941 in Lima, Ohio who preceded her in death. They were married 56 years.

She was a 77 Year member of First Baptist Church and taught Sunday School for 15 years . She was also a Deaconess at the church. She volunteered at the YWCA. She retired from J.C. Penney Department Store. Her favorite past time was spending a month in Myrtle Beach with friends and family. Billie was fun loving with a great sense of humor. She brought much love and joy to all who knew her.

She is survived by a daughter, Jarilyn (Thomas) Ansley, of Punta Gorda, Fl. a son, Rick (Sandra) Good, of Ft. Myers Beach, FL; four grandchildren, Trisha (Shawn) Prichard, Tracy (Jennifer Baldwin) Coover, Curt (Danielle) Good and Erin (Bruce Altenbach) Hollstein; three great grandchildren, Tuesday Kerns, Cody Hollstein, Kylee Hollstein; special friend, Russell Long, and caregiver, Ann Shaffer.

Billie's brother, Dale Ackom and sister, Jean Kelly, also preceded her in death.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church included in the regular (10:30 AM) service. A meal will be provided afterwards. All are welcome.

A private family burial will be in Shawnee Cemetery, Lima, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 451 N. Cable Rd., Lima, Ohio 45805.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com