VAN WERT — Billie Jean Krugh, 91, died at 11:40 p.m. July 13, 2019, at Van Wert Manor Nursing Home.

Services will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at Cowan and Son Funeral Home. Pastor Chris Farmer will officiate. Burial will be in Tomlinson Cemetery, Union Townships.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the funeral home.