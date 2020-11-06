KENTON — Billie Newland, 88, of Kenton, died on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at his residence.

Billie was born near McGuffey on August 18, 1932 to the late Phillip and Maude (Lawrence) Newland. He married Mabel Lawrence and they later divorced. He then married Sandra Miller, both are deceased. He is survived by his daughter, Jacklyn (Dennis) Mungle, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Rick (Cathy) Newland, Timothy (Victoria) Newland, Wayne (Sharon) Miller, John Miller of Kenton, Allen (Lisa) Miller of Galion, multiple grandkids and great grandkids.

He is preceded in death by son; Billy Lee Newland and daughter Mary Sue Davis and two great grandchildren.

Billie served in the US Army during the Korean conflict as part of the 24th Infantry Division. He then retired from the Erie, Erie Lackawana, and Conrail railroads after 42 years. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, tinkering on lawnmowers and bicycles, gardening, and playing the harmonica for anyone who listened.

A funeral service for Billie Newland will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Pastor Wayne Vaughn officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at Wolfcreek Cemetery.

Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Not by Choice or the Mary Lou Johnson Library.

