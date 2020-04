ROCKFORD — Billie L. Tullis, 72, died April 27, 2020 at Laurels of Shane Hill, Rockford.

Private services will begin at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at New Horizons Community Church, Rockford. Pastor Ken Meyer will officiate. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Rockford.

Drive-through visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church, weather permitting.