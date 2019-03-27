LIMA — Billy L. Gossard, 84, passed away March 27, 2019, at 7:05 am, Lima Memorial Hospital.

Bill was born March 30, 1934 in Hardin County, to William and Helen (Johnson) Gossard both of whom precede him in death. On March 31, 1956 he married his wife Janet (Criblez) Gossard.

Earlier in life Bill served in the military as a member of The United States Army. He spent many years as a trucking salesman at companies such as CW Transport and Otis-Wright where he retired in 2014. He was also a self-employed barber and proudly owned and operated Bill Gossard's World Famous Barber Shop in Harrod Ohio. As a proud barber, he loved to collect barber shop memorabilia. He was a member of the Lima Exchange Club, the Lima Eagles, and the Lima Elks. He also served the village of Harrod as a member of the village council and was mayor for many years. He even served as the president of the Harrod Heritage Pork Rind Festival. Above all else, Bill loved spending time with his family.

Survivors include: Wife, Janet Gossard; Children, Rochelle (Ray) Clouse, Tina Gossard, and Paige (Russell) King; Siblings, Gary (Laura) Gossard, Ted (Ronda) Gossard, John (Gloria) Gossard, and Terry (Paula) Gossard; Grandchildren; Brittany (Jesus) Juarez-King, Brandon (Kelsey) King, Hillary (Andy) Hiland, Zachary (Sierra) Clouse, Zane (Megan) Clouse, and Ian Clouse; as well as Great-grandchildren, Charis Clouse, Jack Clouse, Xander Clouse, Isaac King, Izzy King, Laila Juarez-King, Cooper Hiland, and Granger Hiland.

Bill is Preceded in death by his children, Debra Gossard and Timothy Gossard as well as his sister, Noelle Kay Rheinbolt.

Services will be held at 11:00 am at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES EASTSIDE CHAPEL on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

Visitation will also take place from 2 pm until 4pm and again from 6 pm until 8pm at the CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES EASTSIDE CHAPEL on Friday, March 29, 2019.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Harrod United Methodist Church or St. Judes

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.