NORTHWOOD — Billy Joe Hicks, 51, passed away on July 22, 2019 in Northwood, Ohio. Bill was born on November 27, 1967 in Bellevue, Ohio. Billy enjoyed the simple life, fishing, being out on the water and his beer.

The only surviving member of his immediate family is his only daughter, Brittany Nicole Hicks of Lima. He is also survived by his brothers, Ricky Lane Hicks of Lima, Micky Allen Hicks of Perrysburg, Ohio and Robert Wayne Hicks of Petersburg, Michigan.

Preceding him in death is his father, Carl Gene Hicks and his mother, Dorlia Jean Hicks.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 3, 2019, from 3-6 PM at the 4 County Gun Club, 7426 Co. Rd. 219, Bellevue, OH 44811.
Published in The Lima News from July 26 to July 27, 2019
