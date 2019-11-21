Billy Mays (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Mays.
Service Information
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH
45806
(419)-645-4501
Obituary
Send Flowers

LIMA — Billy Joe Mays, Sr. age 80, of Lima passed away 1: 28 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born Mau 6, 1939 in Sunbright, TN to the late Taskel and Bonnie Norris Mays. He married Linda and she preceded him in death March 12, 2019.

Billy lived to watch NASCAR and the REDS. He retired from Lima Register/Lennox and had also worked for National Milwright Service and Liberty Moving.

Survivors include children: Theresa Neff of Lima, Billy Joe Mays, Jr. of Lima, Joshua (Lisa) Mays of Lima and Rick Mays of Louisville, KY, 11 grandchildren: Shawn Marling, Tiffany Marling, Abigail Mays, Matthew Mays, Connor Mays, Alexis Mays, Brett Mays, Ashley Mays, Jesse Mays, Sierra Shinavar, Cody Mays, 4 great grandchildren and siblings: Barb (Rick) Arthur of Elida, Beverly (Eddie) Long of Dalton, GA, Clifford Mays of Dalton, GA and Linda Dykes.

He was preceded in death by siblings: James, Ralph, Larry Mays and Sue Tally.

No public services are planned and memorial contributions may be given to the . Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Cridersville, OH   (419) 645-4501
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.