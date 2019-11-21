LIMA — Billy Joe Mays, Sr. age 80, of Lima passed away 1: 28 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at his residence. He was born Mau 6, 1939 in Sunbright, TN to the late Taskel and Bonnie Norris Mays. He married Linda and she preceded him in death March 12, 2019.

Billy lived to watch NASCAR and the REDS. He retired from Lima Register/Lennox and had also worked for National Milwright Service and Liberty Moving.

Survivors include children: Theresa Neff of Lima, Billy Joe Mays, Jr. of Lima, Joshua (Lisa) Mays of Lima and Rick Mays of Louisville, KY, 11 grandchildren: Shawn Marling, Tiffany Marling, Abigail Mays, Matthew Mays, Connor Mays, Alexis Mays, Brett Mays, Ashley Mays, Jesse Mays, Sierra Shinavar, Cody Mays, 4 great grandchildren and siblings: Barb (Rick) Arthur of Elida, Beverly (Eddie) Long of Dalton, GA, Clifford Mays of Dalton, GA and Linda Dykes.

He was preceded in death by siblings: James, Ralph, Larry Mays and Sue Tally.

No public services are planned and memorial contributions may be given to the . Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com.