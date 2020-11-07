LIMA — Billy J. 'Bill' Stevens, age 79 of Lima, passed Friday evening, October 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 19, 1941 in Lima to late Jesse P. and Dorothy F. Thomas Stevens. On October 21, 1967 he married Barbara J. 'Bobbie' Halker, who survives.

Billy retired from Ford Motor Company after 47 years of service. As a youth he belonged and was active in 4H. He had coached youth baseball for many years and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved spending time with his family and made many wonderful memories with his children and brothers during their hunting trips.

Also surviving are 2 sons - Brian (Michele) Stevens of Lewis Center, OH; Brad (Megan) Stevens of Marysville; 2 daughters Belinda (Tanya) Stevens of Lima; Brenda (Eric) Landversicht of Upper Sandusky; 5 grandchildren - Connor, Emma, William, Klaus, and Scarlett; 4 brothers - Gregory A. (Yvonne) Stevens of Wapakoneta; Larry J. Stevens of NC; John D. (Beth) Stevens of FL; Barry B. (Nikki) Stevens of Wapakoneta; 3 sisters - Marlene A. McKee of St. Marys; Kay E. VanLoo of Wapakoneta; and Dorothy K. (Barry) Swallow of Lima.

He was preceded in death by 5 brothers - Richard E. 'Dick' Stevens; Gene L. Stevens; Thomas M. Stevens; Michael L. Stevens; Charles 'Chuck' Stevens.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.

