1/
Billy Stevens
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Billy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Billy J. 'Bill' Stevens, age 79 of Lima, passed Friday evening, October 30, 2020 at his residence. He was born July 19, 1941 in Lima to late Jesse P. and Dorothy F. Thomas Stevens. On October 21, 1967 he married Barbara J. 'Bobbie' Halker, who survives.

Billy retired from Ford Motor Company after 47 years of service. As a youth he belonged and was active in 4H. He had coached youth baseball for many years and enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved spending time with his family and made many wonderful memories with his children and brothers during their hunting trips.

Also surviving are 2 sons - Brian (Michele) Stevens of Lewis Center, OH; Brad (Megan) Stevens of Marysville; 2 daughters Belinda (Tanya) Stevens of Lima; Brenda (Eric) Landversicht of Upper Sandusky; 5 grandchildren - Connor, Emma, William, Klaus, and Scarlett; 4 brothers - Gregory A. (Yvonne) Stevens of Wapakoneta; Larry J. Stevens of NC; John D. (Beth) Stevens of FL; Barry B. (Nikki) Stevens of Wapakoneta; 3 sisters - Marlene A. McKee of St. Marys; Kay E. VanLoo of Wapakoneta; and Dorothy K. (Barry) Swallow of Lima.

He was preceded in death by 5 brothers - Richard E. 'Dick' Stevens; Gene L. Stevens; Thomas M. Stevens; Michael L. Stevens; Charles 'Chuck' Stevens.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.

Condolences may be shared at www.BayliffAndSon.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
4196454501
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved