BLUFFTON — Mrs. Robert (Blanche Ione "Cookie" Cook) 98, passed away at 4:30AM on May 3, 2020, at Mennonite Memorial Home in Bluffton, OH. She was born in Bradford, OH, on May 19, 1921, daughter of Staley V. Kress and Ethel Ann (Miller) Kress. Called "Ione" by family and friends, she was a gregarious and colorful personality. In her words she loved "babies, birds and flowers" and her many church and community involvements. The family of one son, Gary Robert of Lakeland, FL, three daughters, Sandra Ann (Liechty), Bluffton, OH, Judith Lee (Reed) Columbus, OH, and Roberta Lou (Weiss), Carlsbad, Ca, lived in Columbus for seven years, then in Parma Heights seven years before moving to Peninsula, Ohio, where Ione was active in the Peninsula Methodist Church choir and Village Garden Club for more than fifty years. She is survived by her 4 children, 9 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren and 4 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Robert L. Cook, on April 9, 2003, at age 81. A private graveside service will be held at Union Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio. Arranged by Rutherford Corbin Funeral Homes, Cols. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Operationblessing.com in her memory.
Published in The Lima News from May 5 to May 6, 2020.