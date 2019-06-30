LIMA — Blanche Mae Hefner, 92 of Lima, passed away June 28, 2019, at Van Crest of Ada.

Blanche was born October 19, 1926 in McComb, OH, to Margaret Farquharson, who preceded her in death. On February 16, 1947 she married John Raymond Hefner who preceded her in death on February 21, 2008.

Blanche was the valedictorian of the class of 1944 at McComb High School and a 1947 graduate of Lima Memorial School of Nursing. Blanche was an army cadet nurse during WWII. She worked for many years at Lima Memorial Hospital and she was a homemaker who enjoyed reading, knitting and playing piano. Blanche played the piano at Heidelberg Reformed Church into her nineties. She was a wonderful cook who loved spending time with her family.

Blanche is survived by her sons, David R. (Bonnie Hasty) Hefner of Dola, OH, Michael J. Hefner of Dola, OH, Philip S. (Cherie) Hefner of Lima, OH and Timothy (Becky) Hefner of Lafayette, OH; daughters, J. Elaine (J. Henry) Burkholder of Meadville, PA, Marilyn L. (Gordon) Ketteman of Kilgore, TX, Jean M. Lowe of Marion, OH and Patty A. (John) Rinker of Ft. Wayne, IN; 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her mother and husband, she is preceded in death by her grandson, Andy Lowe.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - EASTSIDE CHAPEL with Pastor Bob Pepple to officiate the service. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Friends and family may call on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heidelberg Reformed Church or .

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.