OTTAWA — Bob Schmenk, 79 of Ottawa died at 2:50 am Monday, February 18, 2019 in Fort Myers, FL. He was born January 12, 1940 in Leipsic to the late Everett and Margaret (Brinkman) Schmenk. On January 6, 1962 he married Carolyn "Sue" Diehl who preceded him in death October 21, 2017.

Surviving are 7 children: Cindy (Fritz) Fortman of Ottawa, Jill (Steve) Kaufman of Ottawa, Craig (Linda) Schmenk of Kalida, Brent (Anne) Schmenk of Frisco, TX, Melissa (Eric) Morman of Findlay, Matt (Dawn) Schmenk of Ottawa, and Emily (Troy) Verhoff of Ottawa; 27 grandchildren and one on the way; 8 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers: Don (Mary) Schmenk of Ottawa, Tom (Linda) Schmenk of Custer, WI; 2 sisters: Rose Ann (Ken) Giesken of Pittsburgh, PA, Judy McCurdy of Ada.

Bob is preceded in death by a granddaughter: Evelyn Verhoff; brother-in-law: Gary McCurdy, and a sister-in-law: Jane Schmenk.

Bob was a 1958 graduate of Sts. Peter and Paul High School and a graduate of Bowling Green State University.

He worked for various companies in the insurance industry before partnering with his father at Everett Schmenk Insurance Agency. Bob also owned the Erhart-Stechschulte Insurance Agency in Kalida. He retired in 2005, but continued to work into his early 70's. Bob was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa. He was a member of the Eagles, Glandorf Rod and Gun, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and the VFW, all of Ottawa. He was also a member of the B.P.O. Elks Lodge #54, Lima and the Moose Lodge, Findlay.

Bob lived life to the fullest, embracing every moment he had with family and friends. He took great pride in his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was also a dedicated husband and father. He enjoyed his trips to Ft. Myers, but especially his time spent at Put-In-Bay.

Funeral mass will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Ottawa with Father Rick Friebel officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019 from 2 to 8 pm at LOVE FUNERAL HOME, Ottawa where scripture service will be held at 7:50 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the SPPS Capitol Campaign.