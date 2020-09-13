Bobbie Williams

ADA — Bobbie Jean Williams, age 85, passed away on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at 1:20 AM at the Lima Manor, Lima, Ohio.

She was born on September 14, 1934, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky to the late Samuel and Nora (Wright) Ramey. On June 3, 1952, Jean married Estill L. Williams and he preceded her in death on June 16, 2016.

Jean was a homemaker and she retired from Ohio Northern University, Ada in 1997 after working for twenty-six years in the custodian department. Jean attended the Alger United Baptist Church.

Surviving are her four daughters: Vicki Harp of Lima, Denise (Doug) Lawrence of Lima, Renee' (J.D.) Fleece of Alger and Melissa (Steven) Dunahay of Lima; ten grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; a brother, James (Ruth) Ramey of Reynoldsburg; and a sister, Rella (Marvin) Augsburger of Bluffton.

She was preceded in death by a son, Gregory D. Williams; a granddaughter, Macy Harp.

Attendance will be restricted at the funeral and visitation based on space to accommodate social distancing requirements. Face coverings must be worn while attending visitation and service.

Private family services will be held at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada with Pastor Don Holbrook officiating. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger. The funeral service for Bobbie will be live-streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook Page beginning at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020

Friends may call from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Service, Ada.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at 471 E. Broad Street Suite 1630-16th Floor, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada