CELINA — Bonita "Bonnie" Rae Opperman, age 72, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on the morning of June 23rd, 2020. She was born on July 29th, 1947 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Raymond Keith Lewis and Nora Colwell. She married the love of her life and best friend, Bruce Allen Opperman on May 11, 1968 in Celina, Ohio.

Bonnie is a 1965 graduate of Celina Senior High. It was shortly after her graduation that she met Bruce and their story began. Bruce grew up just on the other side of the lake in St. Marys. That lake would become a part of their story that will live on forever. In high school, Bonnie was part of a group of five girlfriends and Bruce was part of a group of five guys. After high school, those same 10 friends paired off and married, and as fate would have it, they remain friends to this day. The naming of the lake will never be decided on, as Bonnie always insisted the lake was named Grand Lake while Bruce is sure it was named Lake St. Marys.

Curling up with a good book and a glass of Kendall Jackson Chardonnay was something that Bonnie enjoyed more than most. She also enjoyed crushing her competitors while playing Words with Friends. In her younger years, Bonnie spent much time up and down the fairways at her favorite golf courses. That love continued when she put her clubs away as she followed the PGA Tour. She was an avid card player who loved spending time with the ladies in her bridge club as well as playing any card game around the table with her family and friends. She and Bruce had the time of their lives traveling together and with friends. Anyone who knew Bonnie knew where you could find her on a Saturday afternoon in the fall; eyes glued to the TV, anticipating another Buckeye victory.

Bonnie is survived by her husband Bruce; her daughters Amy (Ian) Perry and Amanda (Justin) Ekin; her four grandchildren Ali, Connor, Anna, and Riley; her stepsister Judy (Chuck) Cuffaro; along with several aunts, uncles, and other beloved family members and four-legged friends. There was nothing that Bonnie loved more than her family, and she touched all these lives deeply.

She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Keith Lewis; her mother, Nora Harris and stepfather Paul Harris; and her brothers, Michael and Phil Lewis.

There will be a private family service held at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL in Columbus. A celebration of life will follow at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: New Start Church of God, 7729 US 127, Celina, OH 45822. To share memories or condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.