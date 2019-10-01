LIMA — Ms. Bonnie Jean Cage, age 80, passed from this life on Friday, September 27, 2019 at approximately 6: 35 a.m. at Springview Manor Nursing Home in Lima.

She was born on January 21, 1939 in North Baltimore, Ohio to the union of Gaylord L. and Nola L. (Jimison) Rader; both parents preceded her in death.

Bonnie was a Homemaker, she had many hobbies and talents. She loved cooking, baking, sewing, gardening and canning her own Jams. She was known for creating her elaborate Gingerbread houses and baked goods. She loved meeting and socializing with people and no one was a stranger to her. Bonnie was a lover of animals and music, but the true lover of her life was her grandkids.

She leaves to cherish his precious memory 3 sons; Pete L. Kidwell of Toledo, OH. Robert J Cage, Jr. (Sheila) and Shannon G. Cage both of Lima. 3 daughters; Diana C. Kidwell of Toledo, OH. Athena D. Harris of Kent, Ohio and Crystal L. Freasier of Louisiana. 18 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. 2 brothers; Daniel Rader and Ronald Rader both of N. Baltimore, Ohio. A sister; Sally Matias of Deshler, Ohio. A host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by 5 brothers; Sherman Rader, Dean Rader, John Rader, Thomas Rader and Larry Rader. 4 sisters; Laura Bomia, Sharon Tefft, Barbara Nickols and Lucinda Newman.

Home Going Services will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Jones-Clark Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Austin Lewis, Jr., officiating.

Visitation/Wake will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. until time of services also at the funeral home.

Interment: 10 Mile (Bethel) Cemetery in North Baltimore, OH

Services entrusted to: JONES-CLARK FUNERAL HOME, INC.

