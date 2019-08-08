ADA — Bonnie Marie Counts, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 6:33 AM at Vancrest of Ada, surrounded by her loving children.

She was born on June 29, 1942 in Salyersville, Kentucky to Chub and Audrey (Holiday) Wireman who preceded her in death. On March 3, 1962 Bonnie married Richard L. "Dick" Counts and he preceded her in death on October 7, 2018.

Bonnie retired from Hogue's Super Market in Bellevue, Ohio and previously worked at the 302 Carryout of Ada. She was a member of the County Line Church of the Brethren, Harrod. Bonnie loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed supporting them in their sports, music, theatre and dance activities. Bonnie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she will be deeply missed by her family.

Bonnie is survived by her children: John E. (Bonnie) Counts of Fostoria, Cathy A. (Warren "Mac") McNeely of Bellevue, Linda S. (Marc) Staley of Ada and Robert K. Counts; ten grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; and eight sisters: Margie Jordan of Lima, Sola Curtis of Elida, Sue (Ronnie) Risner of Alger, Eva (Bud) Downing of Lima, Betty (Tom) Arborgast of Lakeview, Ruth (Charlie) Hollon of Lima, Maude Manley of Lima and Emma (Randy) Clark of Ada.

She was preceded in death by two sisters: Phyllis Wireman and Peach Dye; a brother, Henry Ben Wireman; and three brothers-in-law: Lyman Jordan, James Curtis and Dick Manley.

Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM on Monday, August 12, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada with Pastor Fred Rowe officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada.

Friends may call from 2:00-6:00 PM on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada and until the time of service Monday at the funeral home.

The family requests no flowers and instead memorial contributions be made to the Putnam County Homecare and Hospice, 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Road #3, Ottawa, Ohio 45875 and/or the Ada Lions Club. Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneely.com

Arrangements are by Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada.