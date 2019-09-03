DELPHOS — Bonnie C. Goedde, 91, of Delphos and formerly of Lima, passed away at 11:14 PM on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at The Meadows of Delphos Nursing Home.

She was born on April 27, 1928 in Lima to Samuel and Auda (Ryan) Green, who both preceded her in death. On June 25, 1951, she married Russell A. Goedde, who preceded her in death on November 13, 2014.

Bonnie retired as a teacher's aide from the Lima City Schools. She was a member of The Church at Allentown, and the VFW Post 1275 Auxiliary. She enjoyed being creative with painting, drawing, calligraphy and poetry. She also enjoyed spending time boating at Indian Lake. In her younger years she loved to travel and vacation with her husband, especially to his Naval reunions. After her stroke, she assisted others cope with their issues following their strokes.

Surviving are her sons Robert E. (Susan) Point of Beaverdam and Russell A. Goedde of Lima; her step-son Michael L. (Linda) Goedde of Elk Grove, CA; her grandchildren Sonja (Benjamin) Lund of Anchorage, AK, Joshua Goedde of Delphos, Justin Goedde of Boston, MA, and Elizabeth (Curtis) John of Wapakoneta; her great-grandchildren Forrest, Hunter, Lillie and Aurora.

She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law Janet Goedde and her sister Juanita.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 6, 2019 at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL, with Pastor Neal Whitney officiating.

Interment will be in Shawnee Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Church at Allentown.

