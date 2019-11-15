BLUFFTON — Bonnie Lou Hollar, 85, passed away November 15, 2019 at Mennonite Memorial Home, Bluffton. Bonnie was born October 2, 1934 in Houcktown, Ohio to the late Carson and Martha (Schnegg) Parish. On July 27, 1956 she married Billy Hollar who survives.

Bonnie graduated from Bluffton High School and attended Bluffton College. She had worked as a switchboard operator for Ohio Bell Telephone Company in Lima and had also been a nurses' aide at Briar Field Nursing Home in Sylvania. Bonnie enjoyed flower arranging, ceramics, thrifting, painting, writing and traveling especially to see her family.

Survivors also include four daughters, Jill (Timothy) Price of Temperance, Michigan, Joni (Kieron) Tyler of London, England, Julie Hunter-Jamison of Montpelier, Ohio, Jana (Bruce) Cochran of Oakland, California; two sons, Calvin (Amy) Hollar of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, Michael (Michelle) Hollar of Dublin, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren, Sean (Lori) Hunter, Shannon Hunter, Carson (Joe) Hollar, Toni Dale Hollar, Aaron Hollar, Amanda Price, Jessica (Ryan) Kay, Riley Rausch, Griffin Rausch, Madison (Joshua) Banks, Alexander Banks, Koda Cochran, Tobias Cochran; seven great-grandchildren and a brother, Ken Parish of Findlay.

Bonnie was preceded in death by two sisters, Sally Parish and Peggy Sue Paine.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health & Hospice or to the .

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton.