WAPAKONETA — Bonnie "Janice" McKinney, 73, died at 8:34 a.m. May 9, 2020, at The Acres of Wapakoneta. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Eley Funeral Home and Crematory, Wapakoneta.



