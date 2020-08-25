Bonnie McKinney

WAPAKONETA — Bonnie "Janice" McKinney, 73, of Wapakoneta formerly of Salinas, CA, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 8:34 a.m., Sat. May 9, 2020, at The Acres of Wapakoneta. She has a new body now. She can run, jump, and play like the child at heart she's always been. She was born in New Hampton, Iowa, Aug. 27, 1946, the daughter of Donald Henry & Bonnie (Barnes) Maurer, who preceded her in death. Survivors include, 5 children, Laurie (Russel) Varner, Bellefontaine, OH, Dwayne (Tanya) Bunch, Lima, Sheri (Steve) Heil, Bristol, TN, Ron Bunch, DeGraff, OH, & Kayla (Curtis) Hughes, Stitzer, WI, 11 grandchildren, & 11 great grandchildren, 2 nieces, a brother, Obie (Taffy) Maurer, Newcastle, CA, & a dear friend, Kathy Stillwell, Ft. Bragg Ca. Janice was a member of the Auglaize Co. Church of Christ, Wapakoneta. She enjoyed crocheting, beadwork, drawing, painting, and reading. Always the jokester, she loved silly humor and loved to laugh. Janice has had many trials and tribulations in her adult life but she's always had Jesus, and now she has everything. A Casual Celebration of Life will be 4:00 p.m., Sat. Aug. 29, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Pat Powers officiating. Family & friends are encouraged to attend with consideration to current health guidelines of masks and social distancing. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the The Acres of Wapakoneta Activity Fund.