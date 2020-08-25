1/
Bonnie McKinney
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WAPAKONETA — Bonnie "Janice" McKinney, 73, of Wapakoneta formerly of Salinas, CA, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 8:34 a.m., Sat. May 9, 2020, at The Acres of Wapakoneta. She has a new body now. She can run, jump, and play like the child at heart she's always been. She was born in New Hampton, Iowa, Aug. 27, 1946, the daughter of Donald Henry & Bonnie (Barnes) Maurer, who preceded her in death. Survivors include, 5 children, Laurie (Russel) Varner, Bellefontaine, OH, Dwayne (Tanya) Bunch, Lima, Sheri (Steve) Heil, Bristol, TN, Ron Bunch, DeGraff, OH, & Kayla (Curtis) Hughes, Stitzer, WI, 11 grandchildren, & 11 great grandchildren, 2 nieces, a brother, Obie (Taffy) Maurer, Newcastle, CA, & a dear friend, Kathy Stillwell, Ft. Bragg Ca. Janice was a member of the Auglaize Co. Church of Christ, Wapakoneta. She enjoyed crocheting, beadwork, drawing, painting, and reading. Always the jokester, she loved silly humor and loved to laugh. Janice has had many trials and tribulations in her adult life but she's always had Jesus, and now she has everything. A Casual Celebration of Life will be 4:00 p.m., Sat. Aug. 29, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, St. Rt. 501, Wapakoneta, with Pastor Pat Powers officiating. Family & friends are encouraged to attend with consideration to current health guidelines of masks and social distancing. Condolences may be expressed at www.eleyfuneralhomeandcrematory.com. Memorial contributions may be directed to the The Acres of Wapakoneta Activity Fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave.
Wapakoneta, OH 45895
419-738-7676
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved