CELINA — Bonnie Lou Myers, 87, died at 9 a.m. Aug. 16, 2020, at Celina Manor. Graveside services will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday in New Salem Cemetery, near Monticello. Pastor Matt Overman will officiate.



