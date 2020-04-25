WAPAKONETA — Brad T. Winegardner age 59, of Wapakoneta passed away Thursday, April
23, 2020 at home, following an extended illness. He was born Dec. 19,
1960 to Tommy L. and Bonnie J. (Bradley) Winegardner of Wapakoneta,
Ohio. They survive in Wapakoneta.
Brad was a farmer who loved animals and had a special way with them. He
enjoyed riding 4 wheelers, some say he should have done commercials for
them. Brad also enjoyed collecting knives, horses, buffalo, antique
tools and everything Mt. Dew, his favorite drink. Brad attended
Wapakoneta Community Worship Center.
Additional survivors include sisters: Tamala (Carter Prine) Winegardner
of Wapakoneta, Debra (Kalin) Turner of Wapakoneta; niece and nephews:
Tanya (Daniel) Faraglia, Tyler (Shauna) Turner and Cole Turner and great
nieces and nephews: Tatelyn Faraglia, Trenton Faraglia, Elliett Turner
and Nola Jean Turner and Brad had a lot of wonderful friends.
Due to the COVID 19 crisis a private family service will be held at
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville burial will be in Fairmount
Cemetery near Uniopolis. Memorial contributions may be given to WCWC in
memory of Brad Winegardner, 14871 Fox Ranch Road, Wapakoneta, Ohio
45895.
