WAPAKONETA — Brad T. Winegardner age 59, of Wapakoneta passed away Thursday, April

23, 2020 at home, following an extended illness. He was born Dec. 19,

1960 to Tommy L. and Bonnie J. (Bradley) Winegardner of Wapakoneta,

Ohio. They survive in Wapakoneta.

Brad was a farmer who loved animals and had a special way with them. He

enjoyed riding 4 wheelers, some say he should have done commercials for

them. Brad also enjoyed collecting knives, horses, buffalo, antique

tools and everything Mt. Dew, his favorite drink. Brad attended

Wapakoneta Community Worship Center.

Additional survivors include sisters: Tamala (Carter Prine) Winegardner

of Wapakoneta, Debra (Kalin) Turner of Wapakoneta; niece and nephews:

Tanya (Daniel) Faraglia, Tyler (Shauna) Turner and Cole Turner and great

nieces and nephews: Tatelyn Faraglia, Trenton Faraglia, Elliett Turner

and Nola Jean Turner and Brad had a lot of wonderful friends.

Due to the COVID 19 crisis a private family service will be held at

Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville burial will be in Fairmount

Cemetery near Uniopolis. Memorial contributions may be given to WCWC in

memory of Brad Winegardner, 14871 Fox Ranch Road, Wapakoneta, Ohio

45895.

Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com