LIMA — Bradley Paul DeVier, 50, passed away May 18, 2019. Brad was born February 22, 1969 in Bluffton, Ohio. He had previously been married to Terresa Edwards-DeVier of Lima.

Brad graduated from Allen East High School, received his Bachelors of Education from Bluffton University and his Masters of Education Administration from the University of Findlay. Brad was a teacher at Lima City Schools and was a member of the Lima Aerie Eagles # 370. He was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cleveland Browns, enjoyed Ford Mustangs, riding his Harley-Davidson and shooting with his sons. Brad was a loving and proud father of his three boys.

Survivors include his father, Gary (Judy) DeVier of Lima; his mother, Cora (Ken Robinson) Kiracofe of Harrod; three sons, Zach (Andrea Orman) DeVier of Columbus, Austin (Kyla) DeVier of Bluffton, Gavin DeVier of Dayton; a brother, Mark (Corri) DeVier of Plain City, Ohio; a sister, Angie (Ramon) Malaya of Avon, Ohio; a step-brother, Eric (Cindi) Hall of Lima; a step-sister, Sherri Niese of Lima; niece and nephews, Dylan and Lane DeVier and Landon and Ysabella Malaya.

Brad was preceded in death by his step-father, Bruce Kiracofe.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Bluffton. Mark Salsbury officiating. Burial will be in Desenberg Cemetery near Lafayette at a later date. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. & 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to or the American Red Cross.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.