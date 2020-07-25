Brandon Basinger

LIMA — It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Brandon James Basinger, age 39.

Brandon (BJ) died unexpectedly on Monday, July 20th at 6:23PM at Mercy Health in Lima, Ohio. Brandon is survived by his father Don Basinger and his mother and stepfather Deb and Bill Larimore; his children, Hayden, Hannah, Owen, Elenor and Andrew Basinger; his brother Brenton (Sonya) Basinger and their children Addilyn and Bennett; his stepbrother Travis (Jen) Larimore and their children Will and Troy; stepbrother Jon (Samantha) Larimore and their children Evelyn and Jonathan and many other aunts, uncles, cousins and special friends. Brandon was preceded in death by his sister Cristie Lynn Basinger, paternal grandparents Ruth and Gerald Basinger; his maternal grandparents Joan Anderson and Richard (Pat) Anderson; and his step grandparents Dorothy and Tom Larimore.

Brandon worked in various construction jobs and was self-employed for many years.

Brandon has left us all way too soon and will always be remembered by those who loved him most.

We thank you all for your support and love during this most difficult time.

There will be a memorial service open to the public at 11AM Wednesday, July 29th at Harvest Fellowship Church in Hamler, Ohio. There will also be a graveside service open to the public at 11AM on Friday, July 31st at Woodlawn Cemetery in Lima, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers Memorial donations can be made in Brandon's name to:

Lima Rescue Mission

216 E. Wayne Street

Lima, Ohio 45801 https://www.limamission.org/

Or

Coleman Professional Services

5982 Rhodes Road

Kent, OH 44240 https://www.colemanservices.org/giving/