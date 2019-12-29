ELIDA — Brandon Joseph Lee, 44, of Elida, passed away Dec. 24, 2019, at 8:07 p.m.

Brandon was born February 25, 1975 in Paulding to George K. and Ruth E. (Rahrig) Lee. His mother survives in Woodburn, IN. On May 8, 2001 he married Mary Adele Maisch.

Family includes a daughter, Ashlyn Rose Lee at home; a sister, Maria (Ralph) Clevenger in New Haven, IN and a brother Shane Lee of Payne; and nephews: Caleb and Elijah Clevenger. The family pets are their dog, Chewy, and their cat, Eve.

Brandon was a 1993 graduate of Wayne Trace High School and a graduate of U.N.O.H. He was Vice President of Operations at Keybridge Medical Revenue Care. He enjoyed music, playing the drums and cooking. According to his daughter Ashlyn, he was really smart and loved to watch movies with her.

Joint services with his wife Mary will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at St. Charles Catholic Church, with Frs. Mike Sergi, John McLoughlin and Kent Kaufman officiating. Burial will be in Gethsemani Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be Friday, Jan. 3 from 2-8 p.m. at the Shawnee Chapel of Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, where a Parish Wake service will be held at 8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ashlyn Rose Education Fund in care of The Union Bank, 701 Shawnee Rd., Lima, 45805.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.