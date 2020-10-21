LIMA — Brandon Lee Nance, 27, died at 11:21 P.M. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Brandon was born on October 29, 1992, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Victor Nance and Joy (Fisher) Nance she survives in Lima.

He had worked at Nelson Packaging and Trinity Industries. Brandon enjoyed football and especially the Steelers and Eagles. He was a great dad, uncle, brother and son.

He is survived by his mother, Joy Nance of Lima, wife, Tabitha Fisher, of Lima, OH, daughter, Cayleeiana Nance; two sisters, Shannon (Steve) Vickery, of Cridersville, OH and Brandy Nance, of Lima, OH; several aunts & uncles, several Cousins; uncle to, Chloe and Lily Nance, Kiana, Brooke, Blaine, Lauren, and Lillian Vickery.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Pastor John Yohe will officiate.

