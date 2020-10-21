1/1
Brandon Nance
1992 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Brandon Lee Nance, 27, died at 11:21 P.M. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Brandon was born on October 29, 1992, in Lima, Ohio, to the late Victor Nance and Joy (Fisher) Nance she survives in Lima.

He had worked at Nelson Packaging and Trinity Industries. Brandon enjoyed football and especially the Steelers and Eagles. He was a great dad, uncle, brother and son.

He is survived by his mother, Joy Nance of Lima, wife, Tabitha Fisher, of Lima, OH, daughter, Cayleeiana Nance; two sisters, Shannon (Steve) Vickery, of Cridersville, OH and Brandy Nance, of Lima, OH; several aunts & uncles, several Cousins; uncle to, Chloe and Lily Nance, Kiana, Brooke, Blaine, Lauren, and Lillian Vickery.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima, Ohio.

A funeral service will begin at 5:00 PM on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Pastor John Yohe will officiate.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com.

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangement



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Funeral service
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral service
05:00 PM
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home
920 North Cable Road
Lima, OH 45805
419-229-2300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved