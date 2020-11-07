LIMA — Brandon M. Stuber age 41, of Lima passed away Wed. Oct. 28, 2020. He was born April 6, 1979 in Lima to Michael W. Stuber of Harrod and the late Judith L. Miller Stuber.

Brandon had owned Fits Lawn Care, and was involved with the lawn angel program, in addition to having worked several other jobs in the region, including Eagle Railcar Service of Cairo.

Additional survivors include his girlfriend Shawna Stiles and their children Colton Stuber and Ariana Stuber, a brother Mark Stuber of Lima and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a twin brother at birth Timothy James Stuber.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Nov. 11th 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 11 to 12 and the funeral service will follow at 12, Pastor Kenneth Keys will officiate and burial will be in Spencerville Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com and in lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the funeral home.