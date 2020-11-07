1/1
Brandon Stuber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brandon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LIMA — Brandon M. Stuber age 41, of Lima passed away Wed. Oct. 28, 2020. He was born April 6, 1979 in Lima to Michael W. Stuber of Harrod and the late Judith L. Miller Stuber.

Brandon had owned Fits Lawn Care, and was involved with the lawn angel program, in addition to having worked several other jobs in the region, including Eagle Railcar Service of Cairo.

Additional survivors include his girlfriend Shawna Stiles and their children Colton Stuber and Ariana Stuber, a brother Mark Stuber of Lima and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a twin brother at birth Timothy James Stuber.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, Nov. 11th 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Thursday 11 to 12 and the funeral service will follow at 12, Pastor Kenneth Keys will officiate and burial will be in Spencerville Cemetery.

Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com and in lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved