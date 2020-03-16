Braylynn Minix

Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Mar. 22, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Bayliff & Son Funeral Home
311 W Main St
Cridersville, OH 45806
MCGUFFEY — Braylynn Rose Minix age 2 hours of McGuffey passed away 6:55 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center. She was born 4: 50 a.m., Monday, to William K. and Abby Rose Kinstle Minix.

Additonal survivors include a sister Haylee Minix of Marion, maternal grandparents Rose King of Alger and Larry Goubeaux of Wapak, paternal grandmother Sue VanHoose of Dola, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Braylynn was preceded in death by sisters: Kelsie and Adalynn Minix and grandfather Robert Minix.

A gathering will be held Sunday, March 22 from 1 to 3 p.m., at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com
Published in The Lima News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020
