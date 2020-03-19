CANAL WINCHESTER — Brenda Kay Bowers passed away peacefully at her home in Canal Winchester, OH on Sunday, March 15, 2020 after her battle with cancer. She was born on October 17, in Lima, Ohio. Brenda is survived by her wife, Susan Jenkins, her devoted partner of over 28 years. She is also survived by her mother, Carol (McMichael) Bowers of Lima, Ohio; sisters Beverly Graham of Tampa, Florida; and Nancy (Brad) Sherrick of Elida, Ohio; nieces and nephews - Heather (Kyle) Pitzer; Heath Sherrick; Olivia, Kate, Joel and Meredith Teleha, Phoebe Magruder, Sabine and Nico Reynolds; great-nieces Ella and Anna Pitzer. Brenda was preceded in death by her father Robert Bowers.

Brenda received her B.A. degree from Ohio Northern University in 1987 and a Juris Doctorate from The Michael E. Moritz College of Law at The Ohio State University in 1990. Brenda was a passionate and dedicated attorney serving Of Counsel for the law firm of Vorys, Sater, Seymour and Pease LLP since 2003, she was recently appointed to the Bankruptcy Trustee Panel for the Southern District of Ohio, Eastern Division – a tremendous honor. She clerked for the Honorable Donald E. Calhoun, Jr. for the United States Bankruptcy Court, the Southern District of Ohio from 2000 -2003; and was previously with the law firm of Strip, Fargo, Schulman and Hoppers.

Brenda was especially proud of her athletic career at Ohio Northern University and maintained life-long friendships with many of her coaches and teammates. She was inducted into the Ohio Northern Athletic Hall of Fame in 2003. Brenda served as a member of the Ohio State University Advocates and supported both of her Alma Maters in many other capacities. As a member of King Avenue United Methodist Church, Columbus OH, she served as Chair of the King Avenue UMC Trustees from 2016 until her death and demonstrated uncommon dedication, attention to detail, and love for her church. In addition, she led workshops for local church trustees that were deeply appreciated as both educational and surprisingly entertaining through the West Ohio Conference UMC annual Legal Forum. Brenda was a long-time and long-suffering season ticket holder of the Cleveland Browns and Ohio State Women's Basketball teams. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends at her Lake Erie cottage and working in her yard.

A very special thanks to The James Cancer Hospital and Capitol City Hospice for their professionalism, compassion, and care. Due to the current health restrictions a celebration of Brenda's life will be held at King Avenue United Methodist Church at a later date; please see www.schoedinger.com for updates on service times as they are planned. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that gifts can be made in Brenda's memory to the King Avenue UMC Building Fund. To share online condolences or post a memory, visit www.schoedinger.com.