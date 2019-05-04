LIMA — Brenda Hope Donahue, 65, passed away on April 15, 2019, at St. Rita's Medical Center. Brenda was born on August 11, 1953 in Oneida, Tennessee to Michael Edward Donahue and Ruth Jean (Stephens) Donahue who preceded her in death. John Edward Donahue, a brother, also preceded her in death.

Brenda is survived by five siblings: Eveline Gates of Syracuse, NY, Linda Donahue, Cathy Thomason, and Alice Donahue of Lima, Patrick Michael (Mike) Donahue of Bluecreek, OH. She had two nephews, Jonathan Donahue and Mark (Stephanie) Gilroy, of Lima, a niece Diana Gilroy of Columbus. She was excited about the arrival of a great-nephew, Beau Gilroy, in June. Her very special great-niece Danica Gilroy served as caregiver, companion, and playmate and inherited Brenda's artistic talent and heart of gold.

Brenda retired from Wapak Manor where she served as an STNA. She was an avid Jeff Gordon fan and followed The Walking Dead from episode one and will still riot if Daryl dies. Brenda inherited her father's natural musical talent and had the voice of an angel.

A celebration of Brenda's life will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019 at 1175 W. High St, Lima beginning at noon. Anyone who knew Brenda is welcome to come for an hour or for the day.

Brenda will be laid to rest at a later date beside her parents at Woodlawn Cemetery with a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, send donations to Lima's Samaritan House or the .