Brenda Dove
LIMA — Brenda L. Dove age 60, of Lima passed away Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:58 a.m., at Lima Memorial Hospital. She was born Feb. 15, 1960 in Lima to the late Ollie and Helen Green Williams Green. She was formerly married to William Dove of Lima.

Brenda enjoyed spending time with her family, doing puzzles and reading.

She truly loved her pets.

Additional survivors include daughters: Danielle (Jeff) Chancey of Lima, Christy (Mike Anderson) Dove of Alger; grandchildren: Zack and Lexie Dube; great grandchildren: Bryceton & Zayden Dube and Paisley George; significant other Chuck DeLeau; siblings: Bonnie (Randy) Lawrence of Hume, Michelle (Kelly) Perkins of Waynesfield, Karen Williams of Lima, Pamela (Denny Bowers) Williams of Lima, Shawn Williams of Lima and Shanna (Rob) Brewster of Cridersville and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by siblings: Carlotta (Mike) Golden, Joyce Norway and Johnny Williams.

The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Bayliff & Son Funeral Home, Cridersville. The funeral will be 10:30 a.m., Friday Sept. 4 at the funeral home with Scott Dove officiating. Burial will be in Fairmount Cemetery near Uniopolis.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help with funeral cost and online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com



Published in The Lima News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
