Brenda Fischer
{ "" }
LIMA — Brenda E. Fischer departed this life the morning of August 1, 2020. She was born March 17, 1936 to Fredrick and Frances Kennedy Schneider who preceded her in death.

Her sister Gretchen Schneider is also deceased.

Brenda was graduated from Lima Central High School in 1954 and attended Ohio University in Athens. She received a degree in education from Bowling Green University. For several years, she taught in Cleveland until she moved to Miami, Florida. After retiring she resided in Lima and was working as a substitute teacher and at Hawthorne Hills Golf Course.

Survivors include brothers David (Molly) Schneider of Dayton, Ohio, John (Amy) Schneider of San Diego, California; four nieces, nephews, and several great nieces and nephews along with many friends.

Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, August 5 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Pastor Terrie Haithcock officiating.

Brenda was an animal lover. Memorials may be made to Allen County Humane Society or donor's choice.

Arrangements are by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home where condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriedefuneralhome.net



Published in The Lima News from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
