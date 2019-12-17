LIMA — Brenda Carole Johnson, 78, died at 12:20 PM on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Otterbein-Cridersville.

Brenda was born on January 7, 1941, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Lester Loomis and Blanche (Baldwin) Loomis. On February 22, 1957, she married Manly A. Johnson, who preceded her in death on March 14, 2018.

Mrs. Johnson previously worked as a nurse at Riverside Hospital in Toledo. She was an activity director at the Lima Convalescent Home retiring from there. She was a member of the Shawnee Alliance Church; the Lima Christian Women's Club and was active in TV44.

She is survived by children, Randy Johnson, Todd (Tami) Johnson and Laura "Lori" Black, all of Lima, OH; eleven grandchildren, Jeremiah Johnson, Isaiah Johnson, Jessica Johnson, Heather Johnson, Daniel Johnson, Michael Johnson, Luke Johnson, Jason (Gina) Black, Christy Black, Matt Black, Erin (Jones) Lasenby and twenty great grandchildren.

As per her request there will be no visitation.

There will be a graveside service at the Woodlawn Mausoleum, Lima. On Thursday December 19, 2019 at 11 A.M. Pastor Daniel Messner will officiate.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.