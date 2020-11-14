OTTAWA — Brenda Joyce Miles, age 78, was called into the presence of the Lord at 4:45 PM Friday, November 6, 2020, at the Autumn Court Nursing Home.

Brenda was born November 28, 1941 in Leipsic, OH, to Raymond McCurdy Jr. and Lela Juanita (Mason) McCurdy Miller who both preceded her in death.

Brenda had been a care giver and enjoyed arts and crafts and playing BINGO. Brenda was happiest when she was spending time with her family.

She is survived by two sons, Doyle Tippie, Jr. and Daniel T. Tippie both of Wapakoneta; four grandchildren; two sisters, Teresa J. Burr and Treva Corkwell; two brothers Roy McCurdy and Henry McCurdy and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by a daughter, Sherrie Marie Tippie; four brothers, Raymond McCurdy Jr., Ronnie A. Kehn, Gary Jan McCurdy, Larry Dean McCurdy and two sisters Judy Darlene St. Clair, Lunda Drew and four brothers-in-law, Howard Drew, Bill Marcum, Robert Corkwell and James Burr.

Brenda's wishes were that no services be observed.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.

