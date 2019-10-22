DELPHOS — Brenda JoAnn Ricker, 65, of Delphos, passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019, at The Ohio State James Cancer Center.

She was born July 23, 1954, to Harold Sr. and Ella (Cotterman) Beckner. Both preceded her in death. She was united in marriage to Michael E. Ricker on January 13, 1973; he survives in Delphos.

She is survived by two sons, Adam Ricker of Nashville, TN; and Christopher (Marcie) Ricker of Delphos; two brothers, Harold (Pam) Beckner and Charles Beckner, both of Delphos; two sisters, Carla Jean Goodwin and Jill Syphrit, both of Delphos; and three grandchildren, Layken, Coy and Laine.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Barbara Wheeler.

Brenda was a member of First United Presbyterian Church in Delphos. She worked for over 22 years at US Metalcraft, and was currently working part-time. Her grandkids were her pride and joy. Spending time with them and her family and friends was what she loved to do. She also loved to travel and shop. She had fond memories of volunteering at Jefferson and Franklin schools tutoring and loved to see those students as successful adults.

Her Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Rev. Harry Tolhurst will officiate. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, from 2:00-8:00 and one hour prior to services at Harter and Schier Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Delphos Public Library to keep Brenda's legacy alive in helping children with a love of reading.

