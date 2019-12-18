SPENCERVILLE — Brendan L. Daily, 26, passed away on December 17, 2019, at 2:15 am, Shawnee Manor Nursing Home, surrounded by his loving family.

Brendan was born May 22, 1993 in Lima, OH, to Bryan (Leigh) Daily and Melissa "Missi" (Rick) (Boop) Pellegrini who both survive.

Brendan graduated from Spencerville High School in 2012. He was taking courses at Apollo Career Center and University of Northwest Ohio. In his spare time he worked at Happy Daz where most people remember him at the Cable Road location. Brendan was an avid Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Reds fan. He was very passionate about skateboarding and he had a beautiful gift when it came to art. He also loved various cars and took pride in his hair. Brendan also enjoyed watching SpongeBob with his sister Brittani and hanging out with his closest friends. He had a huge heart, big smile and didn't know a stranger. Everybody loved Brendan and spending time with him.

Brendan is survived by his father, Bryan (Leigh) Daily of Lima, OH, mother, Melissa "Missi" (Rick) Pellegrini of Lima, OH, sister, Brittani (Jon) Stec of Asheville, NC, brother, Drake Daily of Lima, OH, brother, Carder Daily of Lima, OH, grandfather, Terry Boop of Spencerville, OH, grandmother, Linda Boop of Spencerville, OH, special friend, Kenzi Conrad of Lima, OH and the sparkle of his eye, Hayden Conrad of Lima, OH.

Funeral Services will be held on December 20, 2019 at 11:00AM at CHILES-LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL . Pastor Sam Payne to officiate the service. Burial will be in Spencerville Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on December 19, 2019 from 2:00PM to 4:00PM and 6:00PM and 8:00PM at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Western Buckeye Christian Camp, 5455 Roeth Road, Houston, OH 45333

