1/1
Brent Osborn
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

KENTON — Brent Lee Osborn, 60, of Kenton, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

He was born on September 19, 1959 in Kenton to Jean (Bird) Osborn of Kenton and the late Don Osborn.

Surviving are a brother; Brock Osborn of Kenton, niece and nephew; Cameron Osborn, Megan Cozad, and great-nieces and nephews; Ariel, Carson, Alli, and Holden.

Brent graduated from Ohio Northern with a bachelor's degree in business. He worked for the Randall Company in Lima for 30 years.

He enjoyed traveling to Florida and Hilton Head whenever he could. Brent also loved his dog, Beau and treated him like he was his child.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Rev. Jonathan Hanover officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the OSU Veterinary Clinic.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Lima News from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Price Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Price Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Price Funeral Homes
123 N Main St
Kenton, OH 43326
(419) 673-7211
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved