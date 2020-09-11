KENTON — Brent Lee Osborn, 60, of Kenton, died Thursday, September 10, 2020 at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima.

He was born on September 19, 1959 in Kenton to Jean (Bird) Osborn of Kenton and the late Don Osborn.

Surviving are a brother; Brock Osborn of Kenton, niece and nephew; Cameron Osborn, Megan Cozad, and great-nieces and nephews; Ariel, Carson, Alli, and Holden.

Brent graduated from Ohio Northern with a bachelor's degree in business. He worked for the Randall Company in Lima for 30 years.

He enjoyed traveling to Florida and Hilton Head whenever he could. Brent also loved his dog, Beau and treated him like he was his child.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton with Rev. Jonathan Hanover officiating. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to the OSU Veterinary Clinic.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.