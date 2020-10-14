LIMA — Brent A. Williams, 53, passed away on October 12, 2020, at 8:44 pm, at Lima Memorial Health System.

Brent was born February 27, 1967 in Lima, OH, to the late Thomas Williams and Shirley "Toni" (Bruce) (Burden) Beener who survives in St. Marys, OH. On June 10, 2011 he married Loretta (Coffman) Williams who survives in Lima, OH.

Brent attended St. Marys Memorial High School and Perry High School. He was a driver for Crothall Laundry for many years and then worked for Lazer Spot Inc. Some of his hobbies included riding his motorcycles, fishing at various locations and being " The Master" on the grill. Brent was a family man, he cherished his wife Loretta, and loved his children and grandchildren. He also loved spending time with his family and truly was a good, providing man with advice that was straight to the point.

Brent is survived by his mother, Shirley "Toni" (Bruce) Beener of St. Marys, OH, wife, Loretta Williams of Lima, OH, children, Jonathan Williams of Fort Meade, FL, Justin Williams of Lima, OH, Desiree McCabe of Lima, OH, Destinee Glick of Lima, OH, Devin Williams of Lima, OH, four grandchildren, four sisters, Tammy (Jeff) Cox of Lima, OH, Julie Williams of Lima, OH, Heather (Anthony) Warner of Dayton, OH, Teresa (Christian) Williams of Lima, OH.

He is preceded in death by his son, Joshua Williams, brother, Vinson Williams, and sisters, Wanda Murino and Brenda Williams.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00am at CHILES - LAMAN FUNERAL HOMES, SHAWNEE CHAPEL. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery following the service.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 16, 2020 from 6:00pm at 8:00pm at the SHAWNEE CHAPEL.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family during this difficult time.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.