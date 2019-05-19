LIMA — Brett L Hammer, 55 passed away May 15, 2019, at 3:38 pm. Brett was born July 10, 1963, in Lima, to Vernal Hammer and Virginia Barclay both of whom preceded him in death. He is also preceded in death by his step-father, George Barclay. On April 20, 2005 he married his beloved wife Terri (Snyder) Hammer. Brett worked at Oakwood Correctional Facility where he retired in 2008. He was a member of the Moose Lodge 199. Ohio State Football was one of his greatest passions, but he also loved to watch sprint car racing. He was well known for his uncanny ability to make people smile and laugh. Ultimately Brett was a family man. He loved to spend time with his family, friends, and all of the many people that held him dearly in their hearts. Survivors include: His wife, Terri Hammer; his sons, Adam (Chrystal) Hammer, Andrew (Haley) Hammer, Greg (Jillian) Moorman, Jon (Amber) Moorman, Kayne Taylor, and Aaron (Shannon) Martin; his grandchildren, Skylar, Mckenzie, David, Adelee, Aden, Axton, Jemma, and Jonny; his brothers, Darrin Barclay and Jerrad Barclay; his favorite mother-in-law, Evie Snyder; his brother-in-law, Lyle (Beth) Snyder; and his Lifelong friend, Rick (Barb) Adkins. Preceded in death by his parents, Vernal Hammer, Virginia Barclay, and George Barclay; his father-in-law, Lyle C. Snyder; and his two boxers Daisy and Dozer. A private Burial will take place at a time of the family's choosing. A celebration of life for friends and family will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.chiles-lamanfh.com.