Brett Jacob
CRIDERSVILLE — Brett Andrew Jacob, 38, died July 14, 2020, at his home.

He was an honor graduate from Cory-Rawson High School and a graduate of Hobart School Welding Technology, He was a certified welding inspector and graduate of Local 776 Journeyman Plumber & Pipefitter Association's apprenticeship program. He was a proud fifth-Generation union man who had no fear to stand up for what was right. He was a natural leader with wisdom beyond his years.

Survivors include his father, Timothy J. Jacob; his mother, Susan (Fries) Jacob; his grandparents, Mary & Ed Fries; his stepmother, Jennifer Jacob; his brothers, Matthew Edmund Jacob, and Daniel Franklin; and his sister, Heather Tillet. He was also a mentor to Zain King.

Brett was a man of many facets. He had a great mechanical mind. He had a wanderlust to be in the great wilderness. His heart's desire was to be in Colorado. While there, he would leave no stream or precipice unexplored. Brett's other side was a tenderhearted pet owner who would spare no expense in making his pets a priority.

He was kind as a man could be. He loved to care and give without a second thought. We cannot put into words how big a heart or how much he cared for others.

There will be a celebration of life at 6 p.m. Friday, July 31 , 2020, at Hart Hall, 1658 W. Breese Road, Lima.



Published in The Lima News from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Hart Hall
