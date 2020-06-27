Brian Conrad

EDGEWATER, FL — Brian L. Conrad, formerly of Lima, passed away unexpectedly on June 17th, 2020 at his home in Edgewater, Florida.

He was born November 14th, 1961 to Robert and Sherril Conrad in Lima, Ohio.

Brian was a proud veteran of the 82nd Airborne Paratroopers. An avid Harley Davidson fan who loved to ride his motorcycle. He was most proud of being a grandpa to his 5 grandchildren who loved him greatly. A Buckeye fan through and through. He knew no strangers and left his mark everywhere he went. He is loved and deeply missed by so many.

Brian was preceded in death by his father, Robert Conrad, his mother, Sheril Conrad, and a brother, Doug Conrad. He is survived by two sons; Shawn Conrad of Edgewater, FL, and Dustin (Ashley) Conrad of Lima, OH. Five grandchildren; Justin, Jaylon, Jaxton, Tinley, and MaKenna. Three brothers; Dave (Dee Dee) Conrad of Edgewater, FL, Robert Conrad of Lima, OH, and Joey (Dawn) Conrad of Edgewater, FL. A sister; Erin (John) Hardesty of Lima, OH. As well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many friends who considered him family.

A memorial pot luck and service will take place July 18th at 2 pm at the VFW Post 1275 in Lima. Come ready to share laughter and memories, as this is what Brian would want.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Dustin & Ashley Conrad, 336 S Jameson Ave. Lima, OH 45805

