FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Brian S.Crider, 53 died at 148am on October 4, 2019 in Ft Wayne IN. Born October 19, 1965 in Lima Ohio to Clair L Crider (deceased) and Diane A (Swaim) Crider. Brian graduated High School at Elida High School. He served in the U.S Airforce and was trained in sheet metal fabrication and welding. He held jobs at Rhoda Brothers, Spallingers and owned his own welding business, Crider's Performance And Off Road Welding located in Van Wert Ohio. Five years before becoming sick he moved to the mountains in Knoxville Tennessee.

Brian married first wife Julie K Crider (Hawk) July 24,1985.

He is survived by his wife Kristina Crider, daughter Alicia Crider, four step children Chelsea Gephart, Austin, Dakota, and Devin Nickols and two sisters Lisa (Keith) Smith and Rhonda (Charles) Scher. Has four grandchildren who were the light of his life, Meghan and Landyn Wilson and Madison and Logan Maynard.

Midwest Funeral Home and Cremation Society in Fort Wayne is in charge of cremation.

A memorial service will be held at the American Legion 631 W Main St Van Wert Ohio. 21 gun salute will start at 1pm then will be followed by a lunch.