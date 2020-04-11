CRIDERSVILLE — Brian Alan Graham, age 62 of Cridersville, passed at 1:35 p.m., Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Cleveland Clinic. He was born May 11, 1957 in Charleston, WV to the late James Howell and Mayme Vincent Graham. On June 11, 1983 he married Jill E. Siferd, who survives in Cridersville.

Brian was a Manager of Rite Aid, a Sales Rep for Burpee Seeds, and Anderson Merchandising. He enjoyed all kinds of music. He loved family vacations to the beach. He treasured family time and adored his grandkids.

Survivors also include a daughter - Kayla (David) Nicely of Reading, OH; 2 grandchildren - Natalie Nicely and Hunter Nicely; 2 brothers - Ted (Lynne) Graham of IL; and Jerry (Chris) Graham of FL.

Due to restrictions of the COVID-19 virus, services will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be a public celebration of his life which all are encouraged to attend as soon as possible once conditions are deemed safe.

